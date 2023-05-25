Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky Derby-winning horse Fusaichi Pegasus dead at 26

Kent Desormeaux rode Fusaichi Pegasus to a win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fusaichi Pegasus, the winning horse of the 2000 Kentucky Derby, has died due to complications of old age, his owners said Wednesday. The horse was 26.

Fusaichi Pegasus was euthanized Tuesday at Ashford Stud in Versailles, Kentucky, due to the infirmities of old age, his farm said. The horse was purchased as a yearling for $4 million by Fusao Sekiguchi at 1998 Keeneland July sale by Hall of Famer Neil Drysdale.

Jockey Kent Desormeaux rides the horse

Jockey Kent Desormeaux crosses the finish line aboard Fusaichi Pegasus, left, to win the 126th Kentucky Derby ahead of Aptitude, right, and jockey Alex O. Solis May 6, 2000 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. (MICHELLE WILKINS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Fu Peg was a fantastic racehorse and a colorful character," Ashford Stud general manager Dermot Ryan said in a news release. "I would like to thank Richard Barry and all of his team, past and present, for providing the highest level of care for him throughout his time at Ashford."

Fusaichi Pegasus won the San Felipe Stakes and Wood Memorial before winning the 2000 Kentucky Derby as a 2-1 favorite. It was the first time the favorite had won since 1979. The Kent Desormeaux-ridden horse defeated Aptitude by 1.5 lengths. He finished second in the Preakness.

Fusaichi Pegasus riding

Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus, with exercise rider Andrew Durnin up, works five furlongs at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 15, 2000. (AP Photo/Garry L. Jones, File)

Fusaichi Pegasus retired with six wins in nine runnings and earnings of $1,994,4000.

The horse began his stud career in 2001 at Ashmore, with Coolmore paying around $60 million for his stallions rights – a record at the time. He sired six champions around the world and such Grae 1 stakes winners as Bandini, Champ Pegasus, Haradasun and Roman Ruler.

Fusaichi Pegasus in the stable

2000 Kentucky Derby winner and Breeders' Cup Classic favorite Fusaichi Pegasus sticks his tongue out while eating after morning workouts Nov. 2, 2000 at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky. (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

He performed stallion duties in the Southern Hemisphere that produced Bronzo. His stud career ended in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

