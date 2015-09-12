Kent State kicker becomes second woman to score in major college game

April Goss finally got her chance and kicked her way into history.

A four-year member of Kent State's team, Goss kicked an extra point in the first half against Delaware State, becoming the second woman to score in a major college football game.

Wearing No. 91, Goss made the kick with 4:30 left in the second quarter, giving the Golden Flashes a 29-6 lead. Following the touchdown, starting kicker Shane Hynes initially went on the field, but coach Paul Haynes called a timeout and brought in Goss.

Her kick veered right off the hold, but cleared the crossbar and she was mobbed by her teammates. Once Goss got to the sideline, she shared hugs with all of Kent State's coaches and was congratulated by university president Dr. Beverly Warren.

Katie Hnida kicked a pair of extra points for New Mexico in 2003. According to STATS LLC, Goss, who was a soccer player in high school before deciding to try football, appears to be the only woman currently on a Division I roster.

Haynes had been trying to get Goss into a game for the past two seasons. Before her historic kick, the closest she came was making the game-winning extra point in the 2014 spring game.

Earlier this week, Haynes had high praise for Goss.

"She works her tail off. She's the first one out there in practice and the last one off the field," he said. "Every time someone gets up and talks, one of our players gets up and talks, they always talk about they've got brothers and a sister."