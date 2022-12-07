Kenny Smith shoves Shaq into Christmas tree in hilarious moment

Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have a long-running joke on their TNT halftime show that when the former Houston Rockets guard would run to the big video board, the Hall of Famer would try to beat him there.

On Tuesday, during the halftime report for the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, O’Neal tried to beat Smith to the video board again. This time, Smith gave O’Neal a little bit of a shove and sent the former Los Angeles Lakers star into a Christmas tree on the set.

O’Neal lay in the tree for a moment while the rest of the "NBA on TNT" crew got themselves together.

Later, the cameras panned back to O’Neal as he scraped the pine needles off his face.

Another Twitter user remembered that Smith pushed O’Neal into the Christmas tree on set eight years ago too. Then, O’Neal fell, and the tree moved across the floor with the big man.

O’Neal and Smith, along with Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley, have been mainstays on the NBA program for several years.

Barkley had flirted with the possibility of joining LIV Golf over the summer, but the flirtation yielded a new contract with Turner reportedly worth over $100 million.