Charles Barkley gets massive new deal after LIV Golf flirtation: report

Barkley openly flirted with LIV Golf in the summer

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Charles Barkley will be with TNT for the foreseeable future, and he is reportedly getting paid handsomely after flirting with LIV Golf over the course of the summer.

Barkley and Turner agreed to a 10-year deal worth more than $100 million deal that could near $200 million, the New York Post reported Monday. He reportedly has three years on his current deal with TNT and there are questions around whether he would be in broadcasting for the rest of the contract.

Former NBA player Charles Barkley during the LIV Invitational Pro-Am at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, July 28, 2022. (John Jones-USA TODAY Sports)

The 59-year-old NBA star said as recently as February he would look to retire once he turns 60. However, Turner has extended Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith before locking down Barkley.

Barkley had openly flirted with the idea of joining LIV Golf as one of their broadcasters. He joked in June about the massive amount of money being thrown around at LIV Golfers.

NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland Feb. 20, 2022. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

"I don’t judge other people," Barkley said in an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show." "Listen, if someone gave me $200 million, I’d kill a relative. … I’m serious. They said Phil Mickelson got $200 million and Dustin Johnson got $150 million. For $150 million, I’d kill a relative, even one I liked!"

Barkley ended talks with LIV Golf in July.

Basketball player Charles Barkley speaks onstage as Fall Out Boy takes the stage at American Express All-Star Live at Hammerstein Ballroom broadcast live on TNT to tip-off NBA All-Star 2015 on Feb. 12, 2015 in New York City.  (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for American Express)

"I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me," Barkley said in a phone interview, according to The Post. "I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life — It is best for me to move on, and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career."

