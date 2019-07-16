NFL stars Keenan Allen, DeMarcus Lawrence blast 'Madden' over their player rating

NFL stars Keenan Allen and DeMarcus Lawrence were among those who expressed their outrage Monday over their “Madden” rating in the newest edition of the popular video game series.

Allen, who is the top wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers, was certainly not pleased. In “Madden 20,” Allen is rated as an 89 – the third highest-rated Chargers player in the game behind quarterback Philip Rivers and running back Melvin Gordon III.

“I will not be playing ‘Madden 20’ period.” Allen said in a video posted on social media. “Number one, my overall is an 89. My short route running is a 91. My medium route running is an 88. What? Like … My deep route running is a 75. Bro, who’s making this s—t dog? Who did this?”

Lawrence, who recorded 10.5 sacks with the Dallas Cowboys a season ago, also tweeted his displeasure with the video game’s rating system.

He tweeted that “Cowboys nation is on ‘Madden’ strike.”

New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady also campaigned for his speed rating to be increased in a video.

“Madden 20,” which features Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes on the cover, will be released Aug. 2.