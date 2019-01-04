Kawhi Leonard's mother appears to yell at heckler during Raptors-Spurs game

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard’s mother was in attendance for her son’s game against the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night – the first time he’s played there since he reportedly forced his way out of the Texas team.

When the lineups were announced and Leonard came onto the court, Spurs fans booed and made sure there was no love lost for Leonard after he appeared to force his way out of San Antonio over the summer.

One of the hecklers aimed their negativity toward Kim Leonard, Kawhi’s mother, who was sitting near the end line wearing a Raptors jersey with Leonard's number on the back. A video posted to Twitter showed Kim Leonard yelling back at the person who was yelling at her.

WARNING: EXPLETIVE LANGUAGE

Kim Leonard appears to be calling the heckler an “a-----e” and encouraging the person to “get up.”

Unfortunately, Kim Leonard had to watch her son and the Raptors lose to the Spurs, 125-107. Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and recorded five assists in the loss.