Kawhi Leonard withdraws from USA Basketball Olympic team

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard withdrew from the Team USA men’s basketball Olympic roster on Wednesday.

USA Basketball said the organization and the Clippers determined that Leonard should focus on getting ready for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

"Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the past several weeks and had a few strong practices in Las Vegas. He felt ready to compete. However, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it’s in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris."

The Athletic first reported Leonard was going to withdraw from the roster.