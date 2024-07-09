Bengals' Joe Burrow expresses Olympic aspirations as flag football will make debut in 2028

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will welcome a truly American sport to the field for the first time – flag football.

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow said in an interview with Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take" that he hoped to get a chance to compete for Team USA.

"That would be sick, wouldn’t it?" Burrow told hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter.

"I really want to play for the Olympic flag football team. Like Me, Ja’marr (Chase), Justin (Jefferson)… Me and my friends out there playing football. I think it’d be really cool."

Burrow said it would be "embarrassing" if the U.S. didn’t win the gold medal in the sport on the first try, as both hosts were alarmed the Team USA U20 football team lost to Japan at the International Federation of American Football World Championships last month.

The Bengals player may have some competition to earn the starting spot for Team USA.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes said in November he would also want to represent the red, white and blue at the Olympics.

"NFL football, American football, has taken to further parts, all the way across the world, with flag football coming to the Olympics. I think it’s really cool, because football is a great game that has given me so much, and I want to make sure everyone gets the same experience that I got growing up," Mahomes said at a news conference in November, according to the Olympics website.

"I definitely want to, but I’ve seen some of those guys play the flag football, and they’re a little faster than I am," he said. "I know there’s not, like, linemen blocking for you. I’ll be 31, 32 years old, so if I can still move around then, I’m going to try to get out there and throw the football around maybe in LA. Just don’t tell coach Reid or [general manager Brett] Veach or anybody."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in October the league was "committed to working together to strengthen flag football's place in the Olympic movement long-term, and we look forward to continuing this exciting journey with IFAF, the LA28 Organizing Committee, the International Olympic Committee and USA Football."

It’s unclear whether NFL players will be approved to play on the team.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.