Kanye West support at TIAA Bank Field after antisemitic remarks receives condemnation

Georgia’s win over Florida on Saturday night was marred by an antisemitic message that was projected onto TIAA Bank Field, referencing Kanye West’s remarks in interviews earlier this month.

The message read that West, who now goes by Ye, was "right about the Jews." Several others messages were splayed across the city, according to the Florida Times-Union.

Georgia and Florida both condemned the messages Sunday.

"We strongly condemn the antisemitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game on Saturday night and the other antisemitic messages that have appeared in Jacksonville," the schools said in a joint statement.

"The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand together against hate."

Jacksonville Jaguars team owner Shad Khan also condemned the messages.

"I’m personally dismayed to learn of antisemitic rhetoric and messages that marred the experience Saturday at the Florida-Georgia game," Khan said. "I know this is not representative of our community, but it happened and it’s outrageous. It’s hurtful and wrong. It has to stop. I’m asking everyone to make it their mission to end the ignorance and hatred.

"Let’s be better."

Since Ye’s remarks, the rapper has lost billions in business. His agency also lost top clients in Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald.