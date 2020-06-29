Kansas State football players plan boycott over student's George Floyd tweet

Kansas State football players said Saturday they planned on boycotting team activities until school officials create a policy that would allow a student to be expelled for “openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions.”

A tweet from student Jaden McNeil last week that said, “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!” prompted the decision for players to boycott.

“We are demanding that Kansas State University put a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening, or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students,” the players said in a letter. “We have resolved that we cannot play, practice, or meet until these demands are heard and actions taken. We love Kansas State, but we must stand together and protect all students moving forward.”

The players also expressed their opinion in tweets.

On Thursday, McNeil posted his comments about Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes in a moment caught on cellphone video.

He describes himself as the founder of a conservative group called America First Students, which Kansas State says is not currently registered on campus because of a lack of members.

McNeil wrote on Twitter that he was "forced" to delete the original Floyd tweet. He also went on the defense, saying those who have threatened and attempted to doxx him "have yet to be condemned."

Kansas State University officials have said they are exploring their options for action after McNeil’s tweet. School president Richard Myers said Friday that “divisive statements do not represent for the values of our university.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.