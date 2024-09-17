Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City mayor has the last laugh after Bengals' loss to Chiefs

The Bengals are 0-2 after a 26-25 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
The rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals is getting political. 

The Bengals are off to another 0-2 start this season after suffering heartbreak in Arrowhead stadium on Sunday with a last-second loss to the Chiefs and Harrison Butker’s golden boot.

Harrison Butker kicks

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a 51-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Chiefs a 26-25 victory Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The two teams exchanged the lead several times in the second half, and Evan McPherson’s fourth field goal of the night with just under 10 minutes remaining put the Bengals within reach of victory.

But a critical penalty by rookie Daijahn Anthony was just enough for Butker to do what he does best as the game clock ran out. 

The fight for bragging rights has been building since the Chiefs’ 23-20 victory in the AFC championship game in 2023 (in which Butker also kicked a game-winning field goal). Naturally, there was some trash talking in the lead up to Sunday’s game.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas at Chiefs parade

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas waves to fans at the Super Bowl LVII Champions Parade in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. (Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bengals social media team posted on X, "Made it to Kansas. … Where’s the stadium?" 

Picking up on the slight, and waiting for the right time, the mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, fired back with his own quip.

"I hope y’all had a great day in Missouri. You’re welcome back any time."

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas Chiefs parade

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas celebrates with fans in the parade during the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII.  (Julia Kapros-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bengals head into Week 3 0-2 for the fifth time in six seasons. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

