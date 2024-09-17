Kansas City mayor has the last laugh after Bengals' loss to Chiefs

The rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals is getting political.

The Bengals are off to another 0-2 start this season after suffering heartbreak in Arrowhead stadium on Sunday with a last-second loss to the Chiefs and Harrison Butker’s golden boot.

The two teams exchanged the lead several times in the second half, and Evan McPherson’s fourth field goal of the night with just under 10 minutes remaining put the Bengals within reach of victory.

But a critical penalty by rookie Daijahn Anthony was just enough for Butker to do what he does best as the game clock ran out.

The fight for bragging rights has been building since the Chiefs’ 23-20 victory in the AFC championship game in 2023 (in which Butker also kicked a game-winning field goal). Naturally, there was some trash talking in the lead up to Sunday’s game.

The Bengals social media team posted on X, "Made it to Kansas. … Where’s the stadium?"

Picking up on the slight, and waiting for the right time, the mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, fired back with his own quip.

"I hope y’all had a great day in Missouri. You’re welcome back any time."

The Bengals head into Week 3 0-2 for the fifth time in six seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.