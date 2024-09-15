Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Harrison Butker buries 51-yard field goal to lift Chiefs over Bengals in wild game

Pass interference call gave Chiefs one last chance

Ryan Gaydos
The Kansas City Chiefs called on Harrison Butker to hit a 51-yard field goal to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night – and he delivered.

Butker’s kick gave the Chiefs the 26-25 victory and moved Kansas City to 2-0 to start the season.

Harrison Butker kicks

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a 51-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Chiefs a 26-25 victory on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Chiefs got a little help on the final drive of the game. The Bengals had the Chiefs on 4th-and-16 when Patrick Mahomes scrambled and found Rashee Rice in a minimal amount of space to try to make a catch and extend the drive. Instead, Bengals defensive back Daijahn Anthony bumped into Rice early, forcing a pass interference penalty call.

It gave Kansas City an extra set of downs and put Butker in range to hit the field goal.

Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best game. He was 18-of-25 for 151 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and he threw two interceptions, including one to Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt who made an incredible play to record the turnover.

Patrick Mahomes looks down field

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) and cornerback Dax Hill (23) defend during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

On the next drive, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow fumbled the ball and Chamarri Conner picked it up and returned it for a touchdown. Conner’s touchdown gave the Chiefs a 23-22 lead.

Burrow picked up the pieces and led the Bengals on an eight-play, 33-yard drive that ended with an Evan McPherson field goal. The drive may have ended differently if Ja’Marr Chase didn’t receive an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his interaction with a referee.

Burrow was 23-of-36 with 258 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Tight end Mike Gesicki had seven catches for 91 yards. Chase had four catches for 35 yards.

Andrei Iosivas celebrates

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) is congratulated by teammate Ted Karras (64) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

With the loss, Cincinnati fell to 0-2. It’s the second straight season the team has started with two consecutive losses.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.