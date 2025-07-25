Kansas basketball coach Bill Self hospitalized after encountering 'concerning symptoms' in latest health scare

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Self, the longtime head coach of the Kansas men's basketball team, was hospitalized Thursday after he experienced "some concerning symptoms."

A university spokesperson confirmed the 62-year-old coach had two stents inserted during a heart procedure.

Self remains "in good spirits" and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the near future.

"The procedure went very well, and he is expected to make a full recovery," the school said in a statement. "He is in good spirits and expects to be released from the hospital soon."

This isn't the first time Self has been admitted to a hospital after a health scare. In 2023, he missed the Big 12 and NCAA Division I men's basketball tournaments after he experienced chest tightness. Self also contended with balance issues at the time.

The two-time national championship-winning coach underwent a heart catheterization and received a pair of stents to treat the blocked arteries.

Self has patrolled the Kansas sideline since 2003. In addition to the two national titles, Self coached the Jayhawks to 14 consecutive Big 12 regular-season championships from 2004-2018.

In 2017, Self was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

