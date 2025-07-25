Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self hospitalized after encountering 'concerning symptoms' in latest health scare

The Jayhawks coach is 'expected to make a full recovery,' Kansas said in a statement

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Dick Vitale says college basketball is the 'wild west' with NIL and the transfer portal Video

Dick Vitale says college basketball is the 'wild west' with NIL and the transfer portal

Dick Vitale talked about the current state of college basketball with NIL and the transfer portal during a recent appearance on OutKick's 'Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Self, the longtime head coach of the Kansas men's basketball team, was hospitalized Thursday after he experienced "some concerning symptoms."

A university spokesperson confirmed the 62-year-old coach had two stents inserted during a heart procedure. 

Self remains "in good spirits" and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the near future. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bill Self on the court during a KU game

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks instructs his players on the court in overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum Jan. 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

"The procedure went very well, and he is expected to make a full recovery," the school said in a statement. "He is in good spirits and expects to be released from the hospital soon."

COLLEGE BASKETBALL CROWN ANNOUNCES DATES FOR 2026 TOURNAMENT

This isn't the first time Self has been admitted to a hospital after a health scare. In 2023, he missed the Big 12 and NCAA Division I men's basketball tournaments after he experienced chest tightness. Self also contended with balance issues at the time.

Bill Self on the court during a KU game

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks stands on the court during a game against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center March 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

The two-time national championship-winning coach underwent a heart catheterization and received a pair of stents to treat the blocked arteries.

Kansas coach Bill Self reacts

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half against the North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., Nov. 19, 2024. (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

Self has patrolled the Kansas sideline since 2003. In addition to the two national titles, Self coached the Jayhawks to 14 consecutive Big 12 regular-season championships from 2004-2018. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2017, Self was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.