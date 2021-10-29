Expand / Collapse search
Kangaroos join Australia golfer on course

Unusual fans came onto the course to visit the golfer

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Thank God Bryson DeChambeau’s FaceTiming with Donald Trump and not hitting the links in Australia. Otherwise, there’d likely be a dozen or so dead kangaroos in the Land Down Under, and PETA would be forced to drop their fight against bullpens and bounce over to the Outback.

The reason? Kangaroo carnage on the golf course, as captured by amateur Wendy Powick.

NOOSA, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA - 2020/11/18: Eastern Grey Kangaroo at Lake Cootharba, Queensland, Australia.

NOOSA, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA - 2020/11/18: Eastern Grey Kangaroo at Lake Cootharba, Queensland, Australia. (Photo by Joshua Prieto/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WATCH below as a different breed of spectators eye Powick’s tee shot.

Earlier this week, Powick was lining up for a tee shot on the 11th hole at Australia’s Arundel Hills Country Club when more than a dozen kangaroos unexpectedly gave her the Brooksie treatment.

"How’s this for golf today? They’ve all decided to settle in the middle of the fairway," observed Powick’s playing partner, who was doubling as a videographer.

The group of Kangaroos were seen jump hopping about.

The group of Kangaroos were seen jump hopping about. (iStock)

Confused and amused, Powick jokingly responded, "They’ve come to watch me tee off."

A few seconds later, a rather large kangaroo sprang towards Powick and briefly mugged for the camera before hopping away, prompting the golfer to rhetorically ask, "What’s going on?"

It wasn't the best time to be on the golf course.

It wasn't the best time to be on the golf course. (Reuters)

Eventually, like most species tasked with having to watch someone golf, the kangaroos got bored and moved along, allowing Powick to continue her round.