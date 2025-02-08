Kamala Harris receives icy reaction at Lakers game while fans call out unimpressive seats

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game this week and appeared to receive a rather icy reaction from fans in attendance on Thursday night.

Videos shared on social media showed Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, walking to their seats at the Crypto.com Arena for Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Social media users pointed out Harris’ seats, which appeared several rows up from the court, and the overall lack of reception as Harris and Emhoff made their way up.

Comedian Jeff Dye, who was in attendance, shared a video of Harris' and Emhoff’s seats.

"Kamala Harris is at the Lakers Warriors game in like row 58. Should’ve saved some of that money. @KamalaHarris @DouglasEmhoff," he said in a post shared on X. "lol. What a world."

"Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff arrive at the Lakers game. Pretty much nobody cared," one user wrote on X.

"Crowd is completely unfazed," another commented.

"The crowd’s unenthusiastic response says it all," one post read.

Following Harris’ failed campaign, speculation about the former vice president’s future in politics has linked her to a possible California gubernatorial bid in 2026.

Prior to Thursday’s NBA game, Harris visited areas damaged by the Palisades wildfires and spoke with displaced residents at a Red Cross shelter.

That same day, when speaking with reporters, Harris appeared to dodge the rumors about her future political endeavors.

"I have been home for two weeks and three days," Harris said. "My plans are to be in touch with my community, to be in touch with the leaders and figure out what I can do to support them."

When pressed further, Harris responded that she "would be here no matter what office I hold, because it is the right thing to do."

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

