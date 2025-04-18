Kamala Harris paid LeBron James' entertainment company $50,000 for 'campaign event production,' records show

LeBron James' endorsement of Kamala Harris last year came with an added bonus for him.

Records show that on Jan. 28 the former vice president paid James' entertainment company $50,000 for "campaign event production."

The NBA's all-time leading scorer has long been critical of President Donald Trump, and James urged his followers to "vote Kamala Harris" the week before the election with a video that garnered criticism for out-of-context clips.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

James and his longtime business partner, Maverick Carter, founded the company, Springhill Entertainment, in 2020.

"What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!" James posted on X.

With the post, James shared a video that featured negative headlines about Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden and a clip of Tony Hinchcliffe saying he and a Black person in the crowd carved watermelons. The video also features other headlines that said Trump spewed "nazi rhetoric" and clips of African Americans being assaulted.

Commenters said the clips were taken out of context and ripped James, but he doubled down days later.

"Having a daughter, having a wife, having a mother and things of that nature, what (Harris) believes in when it comes to women’s rights that’s what the future with my kids and where I see our country should be. I feel like that endorsement is only right. I mean, come on – you guys know me. It damn sure wasn’t going the other way," he said at the time.

Carter and James have been linked since high school. The two played basketball at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, and are also minority owners of the Boston Red Sox and the English soccer club Liverpool.

When former President Joe Biden decided on Harris as his running mate in 2020, James voiced support.

"Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB," he wrote at the time.

The four-time MVP endorsed Hillary Clinton for president during the 2016 election and campaigned for her in Ohio while he was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James previously called Trump a "bum" when Trump rescinded a White House invite to Stephen Curry.

"Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!" he said at the time .

Trump also once said it "wasn't easy" to make James "look smart."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Trump said he was losing interest in the NBA after players knelt during the national anthem, James said, "I really don't think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership."