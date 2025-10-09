Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Minnesota Lynx

Kamala Harris hosts WNBA player to discuss alleged conversation with league commissioner

Napheesa Collier tells Kamala Harris she felt compelled to speak out despite potential consequences

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
'The Five': Kamala Harris challenged by the facts during book tour Video

'The Five': Kamala Harris challenged by the facts during book tour

'The Five' co-hosts discuss former Vice President Kamala Harris' continued insistence that the 2024 election was the closest in the 21st century.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris hosted WNBA star Napheesa Collier at the activist summit, "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation," this week, where the player addressed recently alleging an explosive conversation with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. 

Collier recently alleged that Engelbert said in a private conversation, "[Caitlin Clark] should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything," and that "Players should be on their knees, thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them." 

In her conversation with Harris, Collier defended her decision to make the statements publicly, as the WNBA player's union is currently negotiating with the league over a new collective bargaining agreement. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"No matter the consequences, I felt like it was something that needed to be done," Collier said. 

"I am on the union for our CBA negotiations, like our collective bargaining negotiations for our league, and for so long I felt like I saw what was going on behind closed doors," she added. "For so long, we tried to have these conversations and move the needle in those meetings that we would have with the league within our leadership. And I saw nothing was changing. Coaches, winning and losing alike, were complaining about the same things over and over again, players over and over again, and we weren't seeing a change that our leadership was trying to make.

"I think I just got to the point where I was fed up. ... Whether I was going to get annihilated for this or people were gonna support me, I felt like what I was doing was right. I felt like it needed to be said, so no matter the consequences, I felt like it was something that needed to be done.

LYNX'S NAPHEESA COLLIER RAILS AGAINST WNBA LEADERSHIP, CALLS FOR OFFICIATING CHANGES

Napheesa Collier warms up

Team Collier forward Napheesa Collier (24) looks on before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

Engelbert said at a press conference last week that she did not make the comments about Clark.

"Obviously, I did not make those comments. Caitlin has been a transformational player in this league. She's been a great representative of the game. She’s brought in tens of millions of new fans to the game," Engelbert said. 

Engelbert addressed the alleged comments about the other players, claiming there have been a lot of "inaccuracies" reported in the media, but she did not explicitly deny making those comments as she did with the alleged Clark comments. 

Caitlin Clark and Cathy Engelbert at the WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after she is selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York, on April 15, 2024. (Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports)

"There's a lot of innacuracy out there through social media and all this reporting," Engelbert said. "A lot of reporting, a lot of innacuracy about what I say, what I didn't say."

Engelbert later said, "I'm disheartened. I'm a human too. I have a family. I have two kids who are devastated by these comments. So, all I say is that it's obviously been a tough week, and I just think there's a lot of innacuracy out there."

Still, Engelbert acknowledged that if players don't feel "appreciated" then she has to do better.

"I was disheartened to hear that some players feel the league and that I personally do not care about them or listen to them," Engelbert said before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals Friday night. 

"If the players in the ‘W’ don’t feel appreciated and value from the league, we have to do better, and I have to do better."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cathy Engelbert speaks

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks during a news conference before the WNBA All-Star basketball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The players’ association and the WNBA agreed to an eight-year agreement in 2020, but the WNBPA voted last year to opt out of the agreement early. The current agreement expires Oct. 31. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Close modal

Continue