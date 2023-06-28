Keegan Bradley had a very New England response after mistakenly taking Travelers Championship trophy

Newly crowned Travelers Championship winner Keegan Bradley headed to Detroit with his new hardware just in time to show off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The only problem is he technically wasn’t supposed to take the real trophy with him.

"So I just landed in Detroit , and apparently I wasn’t supposed to take the trophy on Sunday," Bradley said, holding the trophy in his lap in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday.

"This is the one they display, the fancy one. I got a message for Travelers …," Bradley said before playing a clip from Ben Affleck’s scene in the 2010 film "The Town."

Bradley’s reference to a movie based in Boston came amid a debate on social media about the six-time PGA Tour winner’s recent victory in Connecticut being called a "hometown" win by CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis Renner. Bradley is a Vermont native.

"Oookay everyone can calm down. This is the only regular PGA TOUR event in New England that comes every year," Renner said in a tweet.

"Keegan has been coming here since he was 10-years-old and always considered it his home event because it was the closest to his home. Can we not just have nice things??"

Bradley, a New England sports fan, acknowledged how "lucky" he felt to have the support of the local fans.

"It’s been unbelievable. I’m so lucky and so thankful to be from this New England area, and I just can’t believe — this feels like a dream," he said.

Bradley became the first New Englander to win the title since Connecticut’s J.J. Henry in 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



