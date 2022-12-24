Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Justin Jefferson
Published

Justin Jefferson breaks Vikings' single-season receiving yards record held by Randy Moss

Moss held the record since the 2003 season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson now holds the record for the most receiving yards in Minnesota franchise history. 

Jefferson passed Vikings legend, Randy Moss, Saturday afternoon against the New York Giants

Football: ESPN analyst Randy Moss on field before Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants game at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa, FL 

Football: ESPN analyst Randy Moss on field before Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants game at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa, FL  (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Jefferson entered the game with 1,623 yards through 14 games, nine yards back of Moss’s record of 1,632 yards receiving during the 2003 NFL season. 

TITANS-TEXANS KICKOFF PUSHED BACK ONE HOUR DUE TO POWER OUTAGES IN THE CITY

He broke the record on his second catch of the day, a 25-yard grab in the first quarter.

Next up for Jefferson is an even loftier goal – Calvin Johnson’s NFL record for receiving yards in a season. 

Johnson set the record in 2012 with the Detroit Lions, finishing the season with 1,964 receiving yards. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Prior to the start of Saturday’s game against the Giants, Jefferson was on pace to break the record by seven yards, according to ESPN. 

Jefferson has been electric since he was drafted by the Vikings with the 22nd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Justin Jefferson, #18 of the Minnesota Vikings, warms up against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

Justin Jefferson, #18 of the Minnesota Vikings, warms up against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

He caught 196 passes for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Through 14 games of the 2022 season, Jefferson had 111 receptions for seven touchdowns. 

Justin Jefferson, #18 of the Minnesota Vikings, looks onward during pregame against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

Justin Jefferson, #18 of the Minnesota Vikings, looks onward during pregame against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (David Berding/Getty Images)

Minnesota is 11-3 on the season and is coming off a victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, which amounted to the largest comeback in NFL history when the Vikings came back to win from a 33-point deficit. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.