Justin Jefferson breaks Vikings' single-season receiving yards record held by Randy Moss

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson now holds the record for the most receiving yards in Minnesota franchise history.

Jefferson passed Vikings legend, Randy Moss, Saturday afternoon against the New York Giants .

Jefferson entered the game with 1,623 yards through 14 games, nine yards back of Moss’s record of 1,632 yards receiving during the 2003 NFL season.

He broke the record on his second catch of the day, a 25-yard grab in the first quarter.

Next up for Jefferson is an even loftier goal – Calvin Johnson’s NFL record for receiving yards in a season.

Johnson set the record in 2012 with the Detroit Lions, finishing the season with 1,964 receiving yards.

Prior to the start of Saturday’s game against the Giants, Jefferson was on pace to break the record by seven yards, according to ESPN.

Jefferson has been electric since he was drafted by the Vikings with the 22nd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He caught 196 passes for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons.

Through 14 games of the 2022 season, Jefferson had 111 receptions for seven touchdowns.