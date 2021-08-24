Justin Fields receives support from Bears legend Willie Gault to be Week 1 starter

The Chicago Bears will have a big decision to make when it comes to who will be the starting quarterback come Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Bears legend Willie Gault threw his support behind one player. He told TMZ Sports on Monday he thinks it’s clear Justin Fields should get the nod over Andy Dalton and even Nick Foles.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The coach is going to make that decision, but for me, let’s go," he told the gossip website. "Why not? Off the bat, absolutely."

Bears coach Matt Nagy has been adamant about Dalton coming into the season as the starting quarterback despite the team taking Fields in the first round of the draft.

Fields said last week he wasn’t focused on the competition.

ANDY DALTON DECLARES IT’S ‘MY TIME’ AS BEARS’ JUSTIN FIELDS HYPE GROWS

"My time will come when it’s needed, but right now that’s not what I’m focused on," he said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "I’m just focused on getting better. … I’m just trying to, whoever he throws me in there with, we’re gonna ball out and I’m gonna try to score every drive."

Dalton declared last week that it was his time to shine.

"Justin is going to have his time and Justin is going to have a great career," Dalton told reporters on Wednesday. "But right now it’s my time, so my focus is on being the best player I can be for this team and helping this team win."

"I know who I am. I know who I was created to be. I know where my identity lies," said Dalton, who signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Do I want the fans behind me and this team? Yes. Do I want them behind Justin? Absolutely I do."

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.