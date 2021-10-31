Justin Fields scrambles to avoid multiple 49ers would-be tacklers for touchdown

Justin Fields put his quickness and athleticism on full display against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, and one play he made stood out over the rest.

The Chicago Bears were down 23-16 with 9:49 to go in the fourth quarter. On 4th-and-1, Fields’ scrambling ability was just too much for the 49er defense.

Fields faked an end-around handoff and rolled to his right. He stumbled and managed to cross up a would-be 49ers tackler. He then decided to keep the ball instead of throwing it and evaded two more 49ers tacklers as he moved back to his left. He found open space and made one more cutback before scoring the touchdown.

Soldier Field was rocking, but kicker Cairo Santos missed the extra point that would have tied the game.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers to a touchdown on the the next possession. Joey Slye later put the game further out of reach with a 32-yard field goal.

San Francisco won 33-22.

Fields finished 19-for-27 for 175 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. He gained 103 yards on the ground on 10 carries and the touchdown. He averaged 10.3 yards per carry.

Chicago fell to 3-5 with the loss.