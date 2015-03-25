Judge orders work stoppage at World Cup stadium in Brazil because of workers' safety concerns

A Brazilian labor judge has ordered the suspension of construction work at the World Cup stadium in Curitiba because of concerns related to workers' safety.

The judge ruled that safety improvements must be implemented before the work can continue at Arena da Baixada.

The stadium is one of the six trying to make the December deadline established by FIFA for the delivery of all 12 World Cup venues. Six were completed for this year's Confederations Cup.

Club Atletico Paranaense, in charge of the stadium's construction, says it wouldn't comment.

Construction work at the stadium was about 80 percent completed ahead of the World Cup in June 2014.