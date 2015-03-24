Juan Pablo Montoya heats up at right time for Penske as IndyCar hits Pocono

next Image 1 of 2

Juan Pablo Montoya has been sprayed with champagne, doused with milk, and feted with confetti.

But he never expected to find himself buried under a potato chip shower courtesy of teammate Helio Castroneves.

Unable to contain his patriotic fervor after his native Brazil scored a World Cup goal, Castroneves sprung from his seat and dumped a bowl of chips all over Montoya. Montoya seemed slightly irked at the mess and dusted the crumbs off the Colombian jersey he wore at IndyCar's soccer watch party.

"Helio's the kind of guy that likes the drama," Montoya said, smiling.