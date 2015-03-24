Josh Huff, LeSean McCoy and Mark Sanchez lead Eagles to 43-24 win over Titans

next Image 1 of 2

Josh Huff got the Philadelphia Eagles started and LeSean McCoy kept them going.

Huff returned the opening kickoff 107 yards, McCoy ran for 130 yards and the Eagles beat the Tennessee Titans 43-24 on Sunday.

Mark Sanchez threw for 307 yards and one touchdown in his third start for the injured Nick Foles. He has 300 yards passing in three straight games, tying a team record.

Rookie Zach Mettenberger had 345 yards passing and two TDs and Delanie Walker had 155 yards receiving for the Titans (2-9).

Now, the Eagles (8-3) can shift their focus to the Cowboys (7-3) for a first-place showdown on Thanksgiving. The top two teams in the NFC East will play twice in 18 days, starting with Thursday's game at Dallas.

Coming off a 53-20 loss at Green Bay, the Eagles jumped ahead of the lowly Titans immediately and never let up.