Josh Gordon submits for reinstatement, hopes to be ready for training camp

Former all-pro Josh Gordon has submitted for reinstatement in a letter to Roger Goodell, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. He’s passed random drug tests each of the past three months to lead up to this moment, which should give him a decent shot.

Considering the recent news of Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension for marijuana, Gordon should be able to gather strong support for his return. No better time to revolt against suspensions on weed than at this very moment. However, the NFL has proven they don’t follow logic when it comes to league discipline.

If reinstated…where could Josh Gordon line up next season? Back to the resurging Browns? Or would he pair up with Patrick Mahomes to give himself the best shot of redemption? Do the right thing, Goodell.