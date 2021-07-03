Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Josh Gordon submits for reinstatement, hopes to be ready for training camp

The NFL has been randomly drug testing Gordon for the past three months and is said to have passed all tests

By Gary Sheffield , Jr. | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former all-pro Josh Gordon has submitted for reinstatement in a letter to Roger Goodell, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. He’s passed random drug tests each of the past three months to lead up to this moment, which should give him a decent shot.

Considering the recent news of Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension for marijuana, Gordon should be able to gather strong support for his return. No better time to revolt against suspensions on weed than at this very moment. However, the NFL has proven they don’t follow logic when it comes to league discipline.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Considering the recent news of Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension for marijuana, Gordon should be able to gather strong support for his return. No better time to revolt against suspensions on weed than at this very moment. However, the NFL has proven they don’t follow logic when it comes to league discipline.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If reinstated…where could Josh Gordon line up next season? Back to the resurging Browns? Or would he pair up with Patrick Mahomes to give himself the best shot of redemption? Do the right thing, Goodell.