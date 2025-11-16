Josh Allen's six touchdowns push Bills past Buccaneers in thriller

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers once appeared to be in position to run away with the NFC South title. But after dropping Sunday's shootout to the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay has suddenly lost three of its past four games.

The Bucs’ latest defeat resulted from Tampa Bay's inability to slow down reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, who accounted for six touchdowns.

Allen finished the 44-32 win with 317 passing yards, three touchdown passes and three more scores on the ground.

Tampa Bay fell to 6-4 and are just one game ahead of the Carolina Panthers in the division loss column. The Panthers knocked off the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the day to improve to 6-5.

Meanwhile, the Bills secured their seventh victory of the season and sit two games behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East race.

Sunday's back-and-forth game included nine lead changes. Baker Mayfield, who was drafted in the first round the same year as Allen, ended the day with one passing touchdown and one rushing score.

Allen's strong performance came on the heels of the Bills’ decision to bench wide receiver Keon Coleman, who had been struggling recently. Buffalo's passing game looked explosive on Sunday, with every touchdown pass Allen threw going for at least 25 yards.

Allen's 5-yard touchdown run put Buffalo ahead with just over nine minutes remaining in the game.

Tampa Bay had possession with less than two minutes left on the clock, but Mayfield was sacked and fumbled, effectively ending the game.

The Bills bounced back from an upset loss to the Miami Dolphins last week. Allen and the Buffalo offense managed to score just 13 points in that game. The Bills have a quick turnaround, traveling to Houston for a Thursday night showdown.

The Bucs travel across the country in Week 12 for a tough road test against the Los Angeles Rams.

