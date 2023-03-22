Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills' Ed Oliver shares series of cryptic social media posts, fueling trade speculation

Ed Oliver is set to play on the final year of his rookie contract for the 2023 season

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Buffalo Bills used the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 draft on defensive tackle Ed Oliver. 

But, the former two-time All-American at the University of Houston has mostly failed to meet expectations over the course of his first four years in the NFL.

Oliver did not have the breakout season he hoped for in 2022, but the Bills still decided to pick up his fifth-year option last April. The decision to exercise the option guarantees the 25-year-old a $10.7 million salary in 2023.

But there has been speculation that Oliver is unhappy with his current contract situation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a sack against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a sack against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In early March, Oliver hinted that his contract negotiations where not going in the direction he wanted saying, "Show Me The Money or Ion Wanna Talk!!!" in an Instagram stories post that he deleted a short time later.

If Oliver and the Bills do not reach a contract extension after the 2023 season, the defender who likely be headed elsewhere.

BILLS GM SAYS DAMAR HAMLIN IS 'TRENDING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION' AS HE WORKS TOWARDS NFL COMEBACK

If the Bills do not want Oliver to walk, they could trade him. Oliver has yet to be named to a Pro Bowl and his career-high in sacks for a season happened during his rookie year. 

Since 2019 he has failed to record more than five sacks in a single season.

Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. 

Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.  (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Oliver took to social media once again and shared multiple cryptic messages. 

In the first post, Oliver posted a photo of him tackling Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff with the lyrics to the song "Love you Better," by hip hop artist Future attached to the post. 

The lyrics "You tellin’ me you fallin’ out of love with me. Hope you can find someone to love you better than I did," could be heard on Oliver's post, insinuating that he was unhappy in Buffalo.

He followed up by posting a photo of him tackling Aaron Rodgers. Lastly, he posted a video of him sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins an overtime game.

Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills sacks Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills sacks Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

A high-ankle sprain limited Oliver to 13 appearances in 2022. He finished the year with 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 14 quarterback hits.

His Pro Football Focus grade dropped to 68.5 last season, down from the 70.9 grade he earned in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bills drafted Oliver to be a key part of the rebuild, but it is now unclear if he is still a part of the team's plans going forward.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.