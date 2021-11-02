Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen says he'll join Bills' fans in table breaking celebration after this feat

Buffalo fans have every reason to be optimistic thanks to Allen

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to their first AFC Championship appearance since 1994 last season and now he’s promising fans he’ll join in on the Bills mafia's most infamous celebration if they can win a Super Bowl.

Bills fans have become notorious for body-slamming folding tables at tailgates and during ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" simulcast of the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants game, Allen was asked by Peyton and Eli Manning what it would take for him to join in. 

PEYTON MANNING GIVES PERFECT RESPONSE TO JON STEWART ON WHY HE HAS NO OTHER SIBLINGS TO HELP GIANTS 

"I've done it for less," Allen said with a laugh, "but I think my standards are a little higher now. It's gotta be a Super Bowl appearance and a Super Bowl win. I think as long as we get to that parade, maybe off the top rope of whatever bus I'm on."

"They're crazy," Allen said of Buffalo fans. "I love 'em. They are so energetic and so optimistic every year ... Bills Mafia, man, they are the hands-down best."

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a touchdown run during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Buffalo fans have every reason to be optimistic thanks to Allen. Sunday’s 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins was Allen’s fifth of the season. The Bills sit at the top of the AFC East and their chances of making another appearance in the conference championship are looking good.

Allen seems to think so too, especially with 2020’s major division development. 

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

"I'm a big Tom Brady fan, I think everybody knows that," he said, "but I'm definitely glad he's out of the division."

