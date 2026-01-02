Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

North Carolina Tar Heels

Jordon Hudson shares old post aimed at critics after Bill Belichick's tumultuous first season at UNC

UNC went 4-8 this season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

2025 was certainly a whirlwind year for Jordon Hudson.

The 24-year-old girlfriend of Bill Belichick found herself thrust into the limelight as 2024 closed and 2025 began.

Throughout the year, Hudson and Belichick appeared in numerous headlines, perhaps none more notable than when Hudson interrupted a CBS interview.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Jordon Hudson fixes her hair

Jordon Hudson attends the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Perhaps Hudson was not sure what she was in for, but she seemed to send her message to critics by sharing an old one.

Hudson shared her post from Jan. 1, 2025, that read, "Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for 'public knowledge'; yet, somehow everything changed. Fourth calendar year; Going strong. I can't wait to take punches for you in 2025. Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity."

The post featured the couple clinking champagne glasses.

Jordon Hudson at the UNC-Duke game

Jordon Hudson chats with Chapel Hill Police during warmups prior to the North Carolina Tar Heels game against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Nov. 22, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

LOOKING BACK AT THE SPORTS GAMBLING CONTROVERSIES THROUGHOUT 2025, WITH NBA AND MLB INVESTIGATIONS LEADING WAY

Hudson threatened to sue sports personality Pablo Torre over his reporting on her interactions with the school and the program during the year. She displayed her all-access sideline pass in an Instagram post after the team’s final home game of the season.

Leaked emails showed how involved she was with the program as her relationship with Belichick became more public. She was also criticized for interrupting a CBS interview to stop a question about her relationship with the legendary coach from being asked.

Through it all, she remained supportive of the Tar Heels. She was routinely at home games in Chapel Hill, wearing some shade of Carolina Blue and cheering on the team.

Bill Belichick looks on while Jordon Hudson stares at him

North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Center on March 8, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

UNC finished 4-8 this season, including a 2-6 record against conference opponents.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue