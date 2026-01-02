Jordon Hudson shares old post aimed at critics after Bill Belichick's tumultuous first season at UNC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

2025 was certainly a whirlwind year for Jordon Hudson.

The 24-year-old girlfriend of Bill Belichick found herself thrust into the limelight as 2024 closed and 2025 began.

Throughout the year, Hudson and Belichick appeared in numerous headlines, perhaps none more notable than when Hudson interrupted a CBS interview.

Perhaps Hudson was not sure what she was in for, but she seemed to send her message to critics by sharing an old one.

Hudson shared her post from Jan. 1, 2025, that read, "Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for 'public knowledge'; yet, somehow everything changed. Fourth calendar year; Going strong. I can't wait to take punches for you in 2025. Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity."

The post featured the couple clinking champagne glasses.

Hudson threatened to sue sports personality Pablo Torre over his reporting on her interactions with the school and the program during the year. She displayed her all-access sideline pass in an Instagram post after the team’s final home game of the season.

Leaked emails showed how involved she was with the program as her relationship with Belichick became more public. She was also criticized for interrupting a CBS interview to stop a question about her relationship with the legendary coach from being asked.

Through it all, she remained supportive of the Tar Heels. She was routinely at home games in Chapel Hill, wearing some shade of Carolina Blue and cheering on the team.

UNC finished 4-8 this season, including a 2-6 record against conference opponents.

