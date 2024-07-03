Jonathan Isaac, who famously stood for national anthem in 2020 bubble, agrees to new deal with Magic: report

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who famously stood for the national anthem while his other colleagues knelt before a game in the bubble in 2020, reportedly agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday.

Isaac and the Magic agreed to a five-year, $84 million contract extension, ESPN reported. It will keep the forward in Orlando through the 2028-29 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 26-year-old New York native played in 58 games during the 2023-24 season – the most he has played in since the 2018-19 season. He averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He earned votes for the NBA 6th Man of the Year Award.

However, Isaac caught the attention of the sports world when the NBA returned from the coronavirus pandemic and played games in a bubble atmosphere. Amid a summer of racial unrest, many players decided to take a knee during the national anthem to raise awareness about social injustice in the U.S. in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

Isaac decided to stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner."

BRONNY JAMES SAYS HE DIDN'T GET 'THAT MUCH OF AN OPPORTUNITY' TO 'SHOWCASE WHAT I CAN REALLY DO' AT USC

"For me, that was kind of the highlight of my early career of being in the NBA, was 2020. It was after the tragic death of George Floyd, and we were ushered into the NBA ‘bubble,’ where there was just so much pressure," Isaac told OutKick contributor Riley Gaines on her "Gaines for Girls" podcast in October. Not even just in the bubble, but just around the world with the rise of the Black Lives Matter organization and movement."

"For me, it was simply about offering another solution. I saw the issue. I saw the problem. I saw what happened to George Floyd. And as I listened to the tone and the rhetoric of the Black Lives Matter organization and movement, I never truly felt comfortable," he added.

Isaac later tore his ACL in the bubble and missed the rest of the games. He spent the next two seasons on the bench recovering from the injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played in only 11 games in the 2022-23 season before finally becoming healthy last year.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.