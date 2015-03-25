Johnson up to 12th in world rankings

After a rare Tuesday finish on the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson won the weather-shortened Hyundai Tournament of Champions and jumped 11 spots to No. 12 in this week's world rankings.

Johnson won for the seventh time on the PGA Tour and has at least one victory in each of the last six years.

Ahead of him, the top seven in the rankings remained the same in the first new rankings of 2013. Rory McIlroy is the clear No. 1 and was again followed by Luke Donald, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood.

Brandt Snedeker took third behind Johnson in Kapalua and moved up two spots to No. 8 in the new rankings. That bumped Bubba Watson and Jason Dufner down to ninth and 10th, respectively.

Keegan Bradley tied for fourth in Hawaii and climbed a pair to 11th and was followed by Johnson. Hawaii runner-up Steve Stricker jumped five to 13th.

Webb Simpson and Ian Poulter both fell three spots to 14th and 15th, while Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson were down two notches apiece to Nos. 16-19.

Peter Hanson slipped one spot to 20th. Nick Watney fell out of the top 20 this week as he dipped from 20th to 21st.