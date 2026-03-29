Johnny Manziel reacts to Tiger Woods crash in Florida

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Former college football star Johnny Manziel was among those in the sports world to react to Tiger Woods’ crash in Florida, which led to a DUI charge, on Friday.

Manziel, who has battled his own relationship with drugs and alcohol in the past, wrote on social media that the golf legend needed to learn about Waymo.

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"Somebody tell Tiger about Waymo this is insane," the former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback wrote on X. "Hope he’s alright."

Photos showed Woods’ SUV on its side with the golfer standing on the grass talking on the phone. No one was hurt in the crash, but Woods is facing some consequences.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek confirmed in a news conference that Woods was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when his vehicle collided with another car, resulting in his vehicle rolling over onto the driver's side.

Authorities said Woods "exemplified signs of impairment." He blew "triple-zeroes" for alcohol but refused a urine test.

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"DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment. They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests," Budensiek added.

"We really weren't suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail. … But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And, so, he's been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test."

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Woods was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a test, all misdemeanor charges.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.