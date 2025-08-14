Johnny Manziel praises Shedeur Sanders' Browns approach after stellar preseason debut: 'Continue to grind'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Manziel was once in Shedeur Sanders' shoes – a Cleveland Browns quarterback with high expectations and a national spotlight.

Manziel was a Browns first-round pick in 2014 with the entire city of Cleveland hoping "Johnny Football" could spring life into a franchise desperate for consistency at the quarterback position.

NFL fans know how that ultimately played out for the Browns and Manziel, but the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner has loads of optimism for Sanders, a fifth-round pick, as he embarks on his first season in the league.

"I think everything he’s done since he’s gotten to Cleveland has been exactly what he should be doing," Manziel told Fox News Digital about Sanders, while also discussing his partnership with Sling TV.

"Obviously, a crowded quarterback room. I think a lot of people, at least for me, enjoyed watching Shedeur play in college. I also really liked watching [Browns third-round pick] Dillon Gabriel play in college. I think the guy has a lot of talent, a great arm. So, I think for [Sanders], continue to go through this preseason. Try to get better week in and week out, and if they name you the starter, amazing. If you’re the [No.] 2, amazing. If you’re the [No.] 3, whatever. Sit there and continue to grind, learn the offense, and continue to try to get more comfortable, and good things will happen."

While Manziel and others have said before the start of training camp that Sanders could win the job, it's expected that Joe Flacco, the longtime veteran quarterback, will begin the season as the Browns' starter under center.

But all the talk around the Browns after their first preseason game last week was about Sanders, as he was named the starter by head coach Kevin Stefanski and played well into the third quarter.

Sanders went 14-for-23 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns, flashing his signature touchdown celebration along the way to a 30-10 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

It's a performance like this that has Manziel reminiscing about the NFL Draft back in April, and how Sanders fell into Day 3 and the fifth round before Cleveland scooped him up.

"I didn’t think there was any way he was getting past Day 2. You’re just sitting there and this guy’s getting billed as somebody who’s getting taken in the first round and this and that. Wild to see, but you get into a position that is in need of a quarterback, right? You have a vet in Joe Flacco, you got two rookies that are in there, and Kenny Pickett. I’m sure they’re going into that quarterback room and being like, ‘Listen, you guys go out every day and battle for this. We’re going to mix up reps, we’re going to give somebody something this day and that day.’"

Manziel added how he thinks it's funny to see fans clamoring over reports from the Cleveland media about which quarterback threw the most touchdowns or had the best day on the practice field.

"In the grand scheme of things, it’s all bulls--- until you get to the real game, and real bullets are flying," Manziel said. "I’ve been having a good laugh seeing the practice statistics pop up."

But once again, Manziel knows how much the media can play a part in the perception of a player and a team. While many think about New York, Los Angeles or Boston media when it comes to sports, Manziel explained why he thinks Cleveland is also a tough place to impress.

"I think people who have covered that team for years and years and years have dealt with the highs of having high expectations going into a season, and seeing them crumble," he said. "There hasn’t been the success there that they want, so of course, it’s been extremely frustrating. Of course, it’s a tough media place to be in when you’re not winning games when you feel like you should be, especially when you have good pieces on the team.

"The one thing that I do know about [Sanders], and Deion, knowing him through the years, he’s going to be prepared for that. He’s going to have the right answers for it. He’s going to be able to weather the storm. It’s one of those things where you go out and have a nine-, 10-, 11-win season, those questions will start to feel more warm and fuzzy for sure."

Sanders is unlikely to follow up his first taste of the NFL with any great performance after suffering an oblique injury at Browns practice this week. Cleveland takes on the Philadelphia Eagles for their second preseason game on Saturday night.

