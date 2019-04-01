Johnny Manziel leaves second AAF game after suffering concussion while trying to make tackle

Johnny Manziel was forced to leave an Alliance of American Football game between the Memphis Express and the Orlando Apollos on Saturday after suffering a concussion while trying to make a tackle.

Manziel threw an interception and then, while trying to down the runner, dove head first, somehow colliding instead with a teammate’s knee. He was down for a few moments, barely moving until being helped by the Express training staff off the field.

The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was later ruled out for the rest of the Express’ 34-31 loss to the Apollos. The cameras caught him in the second half eating on the sidelines.

Saturday was Manziel’s second appearance for the Express since he signed with the team following his departure from the Canadian Football League. In those two appearances, he’s gone 5-for-8 with 61 yards and one interception.