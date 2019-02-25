Dog sets Frisbee catch world record during halftime of Orlando Apollos game

As the Orlando Apollos won their third straight game Saturday to start the inaugural Alliance of American Football season, the most impressive player on the field had four legs.

Gary Duke, the director of the Central Florida Disc Club, threw a Frisbee 83-yards downfield at Spectrum Stadium and it was caught in a stunning play by a dog named Eurie.

The feat drew applause from the crowd and set a world record for a Frisbee catch, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The Apollos defeated the Memphis Express, 21-17.