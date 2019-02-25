Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS
Published

Dog sets Frisbee catch world record during halftime of Orlando Apollos game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, logos for the Alliance of American Football, right, and the Orlando Apollos adorn an end zone pylon before an AAF football game between the Apollos and the Atlanta Legends on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, logos for the Alliance of American Football, right, and the Orlando Apollos adorn an end zone pylon before an AAF football game between the Apollos and the Atlanta Legends on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

As the Orlando Apollos won their third straight game Saturday to start the inaugural Alliance of American Football season, the most impressive player on the field had four legs.

Gary Duke, the director of the Central Florida Disc Club, threw a Frisbee 83-yards downfield at Spectrum Stadium and it was caught in a stunning play by a dog named Eurie.

NHL TEAM OWNER INVESTS $250M IN AAF AFTER REPORT UPSTART LEAGUE NEEDED CASH INJECTION

The feat drew applause from the crowd and set a world record for a Frisbee catch, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Apollos defeated the Memphis Express, 21-17.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.