John Cena gives great date-night advice: 'Put your f'n phone at home'

Cena won the 17th WWE title of his career at WrestleMania 41

John Cena slams 'clickbait' questions after WrestleMania 41 Video

John Cena slams 'clickbait' questions after WrestleMania 41

John Cena avoided questions from the media after his WrestleMania 41 win, decrying them as "clickbait."

John Cena has embarked on the last few months of his career. 

In that time, he won the Elimination Chamber, aligned himself with The Rock and defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Cena opened up about his personal life and the time he spends outside the ring with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

John Cena announces a pick

WWE Champion John Cena makes a guest appearance before the New England Patriots’ selection of the 69th overall pick during the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 25, 2025. (Tork Mason/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"Honestly it could be so simple," Cena told Us Weekly at Amazon Upfronts. "Put your f’n phone at home. Not in your pocket, I don’t even bring it with me. You only need one person to dial 911, so only one phone, that way we’re both present. And when you’re there, you’re there. 

"If your mind is scattered, and you’re not ready yet, take like a 5-minute (break), tell the person you’re with like ‘man I don’t know if I’m in the headspace to be here’, but when you’re there, you’re there."

John Cena looks on

John Cena enters during Cody Rhode's Promo during "Smackdown" at T-Mobile Arena on April 18, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

Cena and Shariatzadeh have been married since 2020. The two began dating after Cena and the women’s pro wrestler known as Nikki Bella separated.

Cena has been back in the WWE fold since the start of the year. He appeared in the Royal Rumble and finished as runner-up to Jey Uso. He won the men’s Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot against Rhodes and surprisingly turned heel to become the antagonist nobody saw coming.

John Cena talks to reporters

John Cena speaks at the WWE Post Show during WrestleMania 41 Sunday at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Eric Johnson/WWE via Getty Images)

Recently, Cena defeated Randy Orton to retain the WWE title at Backlash.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.