John Cena makes shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
John Cena had a stranglehold on the WWE universe for more than two decades as he racked up 16 world championships and several WrestleMania main event headliners.

On Saturday night, Cena broke the hearts of millions who grew up watching him when he kicked undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes between the legs following a cue from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

John Cena beats down Cody Rhodes

John Cena in action against Cody Rhodes during WWE Elimination Chamber at Rogers Centre on March 1, 2025, in Toronto, Canada.  (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

Cena won the men’s Elimination Chamber match as CM Punk passed out from his submission maneuver. Rhodes came down the entrance way  to congratulate Cena, and the two began to chat – in what appeared to be a friendly conversation. The Rock interrupted the festivities and joined the two WrestleMania 41 opponents in the ring.

The Rock asked Rhodes whether he would become "his champion" and "sell his soul" to him. Rhodes turned to the "Final Boss" and told him to go "f--- yourself." Cena appeared to be excited by what was happening as was the crowd in Toronto. He embraced Rhodes but took a long stare at The Rock, who gave him the signal to give Rhodes a beatdown.

John Cena hugs Cody Rhodes

John Cena hugs Cody Rhodes during WWE Elimination Chamber at Rogers Centre on March 1, 2025, in Toronto, Canada. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

Cena was booed as The Rock and musical artist Travis Scott looked down as Cena beat Rhodes down. Pro wrestling fans were left in shock at the Rogers Centre and on social media.

Cena had a chance to address his actions in the post-event press conference. He went to the podium, took the microphone and dropped it on the table. He then walked out without saying a word.

For most of Cena’s career, he was the good guy in the ring. He built up a massive fan base with catchphrases like "Never Give Up" or "Rise Above Hate." He was the first to grant 300 wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and has the most wishes granted in the organization’s history.

John Cena in the ring

Feb. 1, 2025, Indianapolis, IN: John Cena during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

But as Cena embarks on his final year in pro wrestling, he will play a role that not a lot of have seen – the heel. It will be a fresh start for fans who have only really seen Cena receive cheers from the crowd.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.