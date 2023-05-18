Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The PGA Championship
Published

Joel Dahmen’s tee shot hits fan, golfer takes care of drinks: ‘Hope you enjoyed the beers’

Dahmen shot 4-over in the first round on Thursday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Golfer Joel Dahmen’s first round is complete at the PGA Championship in Rochester, New York, but his practice round on Wednesday made the news. 

Dahmen's tee shot on Wednesday off the first tee missed the mark, hitting a fan in the calf. 

Joel Dahmen at the Zurich Classic

Joel Dahmen reacts during the pro-am prior to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 19, 2023, in Avondale, Louisiana.  (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

While fans in the gallery attend golf tournaments at their own risk, Dahmen made it up to the patron following his errant shot, paying for his beer for the remainder of the day. 

RORY MCILROY BRUSHES OFF LIV GOLF QUESTIONS AHEAD OF PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Dahmen handed the fan hit by his tee shot a $100 bill, telling him, "I got your beers today."

Dahmen’s gesture should have granted him good karma for the PGA Championship, but he was unable to cash in on Thursday, finishing 4-over in the first round. 

While Dahmen is the latest golfer to contact a fan with his ball, he’s certainly not the first. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joel Dahmen during a practice round

Joel Dahmen of the United States reacts on the 12th green during a practice round prior to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 16, 2023, in Rochester, New York.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

At the Players Championship in March, Jordan Speith’s tee shot on his last hole of the second round was heading way right toward the water. 

Lucky for Spieth, the ball ricocheted off a fan back into the middle of the fairway. 

Spieth said after his round that he was going to find the fan and thank him, and he made good on his promise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jordan Spieth throws hands up

Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts to his missed putt on the first playoff hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2023, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Matt from Colorado Springs, a 23-year-old marine, received tickets for the rest of the weekend and a flag signed by Spieth, who offered an apology.

"Sorry & thanks!" he wrote.

Speith has also struggled in the first round of the PGA Championship, sitting at 3-over through 16 holes. 

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.