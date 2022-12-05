Joe Burrow dismisses trash talk after Bengals top Chiefs

The budding rivalry between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs heated up in the days leading to their matchup Sunday afternoon.

It was Joe Burrow and the Bengals coming away with the 27-24 victory.

One point of contention before the game came from Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid. The veteran safety suggested he would lock up Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst but flubbed his name while talking to reporters during the week. He would later clarify what he meant on Twitter, but vowed that "everybody still getting locked up."

Reid and the Chiefs defense had every opportunity to put an end to the Bengals’ run but came up short.

Burrow was 25-for-31 with 286 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Ja’Marr Chase, in his return from injury, had seven catches for 97 yards. Tee Higgins had three catches for 35 yards and Chris Evans had one catch for eight yards – a touchdown catch at that.

Burrow got his jab in.

"I would have cared a lot more if he knew what he was talking about," Burrow said of Reid’s remarks, via ESPN.

Reid apologized after the game.

"I feel bad that I didn’t know, I didn’t give the proper respect to Hayden Hurst in knowing his name," Reid said, via FOX4 KC. "I apologize to him and them for that. I still feel confident, always will be confident in our team and defense to play tough football. A credit to them they went out and played a hell of a game today, made a couple more plays than we did and came out with the win."

Patrick Mahomes fell to 0-3 against the Burrow-led Bengals. The two teams could certainly match up again once the playoffs come around.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.