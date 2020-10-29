Jimmy Orr, who played for Colts and Steelers, dies at 85

Jimmy Orr, a Super Bowl champion wide receiver who played 13 years in the NFL between the Baltimore Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers, died Tuesday. He was 85.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed the news on social media Wednesday. Edo Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga., also confirmed Orr’s death, according to the Associated Press.

“Rest in peace to another NFL legend, JIMMY ORR. Jimmy led the NFL in yards per reception three times during his 13 years in the league, and ‘Orr's Corner’ in the south endzone at Baltimore's Memorial Stadium was sacred ground. Our condolences to Jimmy's family,” Irsay wrote.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Orr in the 25th round of the 1957 draft out of Georgia, but he would make his debut with the Steelers in 1958.

MATT BLAIR, FORMER ALL-PRO LINEBACKER FOR THE VIKINGS, DIES AT 70

He joined the Colts in 1961 and became a top target for quarterback Johnny Unitas. He recorded 303 catches for 5,859 yards and 50 touchdowns in 10 years with the Colts. He had 97 catches for 2,055 yards and 16 touchdowns with the Steelers.

BILL MATHIS, AFL PIONEER AND ORIGINAL JETS TEAM MEMBER, DIES AT 81

One of the most notable highlights in Orr’s career came in Super Bowl III against the New York Jets. Orr was wide open on a flea-flicker but quarterback Earl Morrall never saw him and threw an interception. The Colts would famously lose to the Jets.

Orr would get his Super Bowl ring during the 1970 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bill Curry, Orr’s former teammate at Georgia, tweeted: “My wonderful friend/teammate Jimmy Orr died last night. He was one of those few men who could find the good when the rest of us could not. As a WR no one could cover him-He quietly put up incredible numbers, and didn't know it! Thanks Jimmy, Love you Man.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.