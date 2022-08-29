Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers agree to restructured contract that ends trade rumors: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jimmy Garoppolo will stay with the San Francisco 49ers this season as both sides reportedly agreed to a one-year, restructured contract for the 2022-2023 NFL campaign.

There will be a no-trade clause and no-tag clause in this new contract, which are in place to make sure Garoppolo stays with the Niners throughout this season, ESPN reported Monday. He will be able to leave in 2023 to explore a new opportunity.

The reported deal is laden with incentives for Garoppolo, which could bring the total up to $16 million. But it will be a $6.5 million base salary with a $500,000 roster bonus, bringing it up to a total of $7 million to start the season, which is fully guaranteed. Playing time will raise the bar closer to that $16 million mark if he does get in the game.

Make no mistake: Garoppolo is not guaranteed playing time considering Trey Lance, the second-year quarterback that was taken third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State, is still considered the starter.

Lance was the reason behind the rumors that have been swirling around Garoppolo all offseason and even in training camp. Teams like the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and more were speculated as potential landing spots for Garoppolo, who enters his ninth season in the league.

The deal, then, would make him the highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL.

Garoppolo went 9-6 last season as the starter for the Niners and helped lead them to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards with a 68.3 completion percentage in the regular season last year, totaling 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

But San Francisco doesn’t see Garoppolo as their quarterback of the future, which is why Lance was taken third overall. The writing was always on the wall for Garoppolo, it was just a matter of time.

However, he gets to spend this season with the Niners knowing he will be staying unless a trade comes by that he signs off on (hence the no-trade clause).

In his career, five seasons with San Francisco and three with the New England Patriots, Garoppolo has a 33-14 starting record over 47 games with 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.