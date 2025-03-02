Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler failed to pay $260,000 in rent, left nearly $130,000 in damages in Miami home, lawsuit says

Butler traded from Heat to Golden State last month

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jimmy Butler was really serious when he wanted out of Miami.

The NBA star was vocal about wanting to be traded by the Heat, and apparently it wasn't just on-court issues.

Butler was eventually traded to the Golden State Warriors, who have hit a stride with him (he missed Saturday's game due to back spasms). However, the off-court issues in Miami are back to haunt Butler.

Jimmy Butler

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III dribbles against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at the Chase Center. (Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images)

He is being sued by Five Star Marketing and Promotions Inc. for allegedly failing to pay over a quarter of a million dollars in rent and leaving behind roughly $127,000 in damages.

Butler leased a home in Miami during his time with the Heat; he spent parts of six seasons with the team, playing in two NBA Finals with them.

Jimmy Butler warming up

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III before a game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Chase Center. (Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images)

The lawsuit stated that Butler failed to pay the final two months of rent, changed the locks and would not give the key to the property owner, keeping maintenance workers outside the home.

The damage allegedly included mold in the ceilings and floors due to failing to maintain the air conditioning unit.

Realtor.com lists the home at a roughly $10 million value.

Jimmy Butler complaining

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. (John Hefti-Imagn Images)

Butler has not commented on the lawsuit. 

The Warriors are 7-1 in their eight games with Butler in the lineup; he averaged 20 points in his first six games with them before netting only six and five in his next two, respectively, amid a shooting slump.

