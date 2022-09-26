Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Jets' Zach Wilson expected to make Week 4 return vs Steelers

Wilson underwent knee surgery in August after getting injured in the Jets preseason opener

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to make his return next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers after sitting out for several weeks with a knee injury as his team dropped to 1-2 on Sunday to start the season behind veteran Joe Flacco. 

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters following Sunday’s 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that Wilson will be evaluated on Monday, but the expectation is that he will be ready to go against the Steelers next week. 

Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, looks to pass the ball during the preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 12, 2022 in Philadelphia. The Jets defeated the Eagles 24-21. 

Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, looks to pass the ball during the preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 12, 2022 in Philadelphia. The Jets defeated the Eagles 24-21.  (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"We’ll evaluate it all tomorrow. Expecting but again but until the doctors say so, I'm just going to say he's being evaluated." 

JETS’ QUINNEN WILLIAMS TALKS TENSE ALTERCATION WITH COACH: ‘JUST A LOUD CONVERSATION’

Fans at MetLife Stadium broke out in chants for third string quarterback Mike White during the second home game of the season as Flacco completed just 28-of-52 passes for 285 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. 

"Fans want you to go out there and win football games. They’re here to watch football, but they’re here to watch their team win," Flacco said of the crowds’ reaction. "So, you get the frustration, but at the same time, like I said, it’s a two-score game and if we put one in the end zone there – we have more important things to worry about than listening to that stuff."

Joe Flacco, #19 of the New York Jets, warms up before kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Joe Flacco, #19 of the New York Jets, warms up before kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s our job to go play football and that kind of stuff, it’s going to happen here and there."

Saleh described Flacco’s performance as "up and down" but noted: "he didn’t get much protection." 

"It’s no different than Baltimore. I’m sure that there’s a lot of plays that he wants back. I’m sure he’ll say himself that it wasn’t quite good enough." 

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, #91, sacks New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, #19, during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 25, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, #91, sacks New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, #19, during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 25, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.   (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite an initial prognosis of 2-4 weeks, Wilson has been out with a knee injury since the Jets first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in August to repair a torn meniscus.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com