Jets' Zach Wilson expected to make Week 4 return vs Steelers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to make his return next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers after sitting out for several weeks with a knee injury as his team dropped to 1-2 on Sunday to start the season behind veteran Joe Flacco.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters following Sunday’s 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that Wilson will be evaluated on Monday, but the expectation is that he will be ready to go against the Steelers next week.

"We’ll evaluate it all tomorrow. Expecting but again but until the doctors say so, I'm just going to say he's being evaluated."

JETS’ QUINNEN WILLIAMS TALKS TENSE ALTERCATION WITH COACH: ‘JUST A LOUD CONVERSATION’

Fans at MetLife Stadium broke out in chants for third string quarterback Mike White during the second home game of the season as Flacco completed just 28-of-52 passes for 285 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

"Fans want you to go out there and win football games. They’re here to watch football, but they’re here to watch their team win," Flacco said of the crowds’ reaction. "So, you get the frustration, but at the same time, like I said, it’s a two-score game and if we put one in the end zone there – we have more important things to worry about than listening to that stuff."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s our job to go play football and that kind of stuff, it’s going to happen here and there."

Saleh described Flacco’s performance as "up and down" but noted: "he didn’t get much protection."

"It’s no different than Baltimore. I’m sure that there’s a lot of plays that he wants back. I’m sure he’ll say himself that it wasn’t quite good enough."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite an initial prognosis of 2-4 weeks, Wilson has been out with a knee injury since the Jets first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in August to repair a torn meniscus.