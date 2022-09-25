Jets' Quinnen Williams talks tense altercation with coach: 'Just a loud conversation'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets star Quinnen Williams was seen in a heated altercation with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sunday’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The two Jets members were seen on the sideline in the tense moment at the start of the second quarter and had to be held back by Solomon Thomas, Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Williams, who was a Pro Bowl alternate last season in Whitecotton’s first year on the staff, opened up after the game about the incident.

"It wasn’t really an argument like it seemed," Williams told reporters after the game via NJ.com. "Just a loud conversation."

He said the two squashed any kind of beef they had at that moment.

RAMS' WINNING WAYS OVER CARDINALS CONTINUE IN WEEK 3

"In the game, man, you just get heated. Love my coach, man. My coach love[s] me. … We talked right after that, got on the right page and heard each other out. There’s no love lost. He’s one of the best D-line coaches I ever had," Williams explained.

He added that he was trying to convince the coaches to use more four-man rushes against the Bengals’ offensive line rather than call blitz packages. Joe Burrow was only sacked twice in the game and didn’t throw a single interception. He had three touchdown passes.

Williams had four tackles on the game, including one sack.

Whitecotton has 10 years of NFL coaching experience. He joined the Jets last season when Robert Saleh took over as the head coach. Williams was a Pro Bowl alternate under his guidance in 2021. Whitecotton has three previous NFL stops — San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cincinnati won the game, 27-12.