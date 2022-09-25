Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Jets' Quinnen Williams talks tense altercation with coach: 'Just a loud conversation'

Quinnen Williams had a sack in the Jets' loss to the Bengals

By Ryan Gaydos
New York Jets star Quinnen Williams was seen in a heated altercation with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sunday’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The two Jets members were seen on the sideline in the tense moment at the start of the second quarter and had to be held back by Solomon Thomas, Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to throw a pass during the first half against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sept. 25, 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to throw a pass during the first half against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Williams, who was a Pro Bowl alternate last season in Whitecotton’s first year on the staff, opened up after the game about the incident.

"It wasn’t really an argument like it seemed," Williams told reporters after the game via NJ.com. "Just a loud conversation."

He said the two squashed any kind of beef they had at that moment.

Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets waits for the snap during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 18, 2022.

Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets waits for the snap during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

"In the game, man, you just get heated. Love my coach, man. My coach love[s] me. … We talked right after that, got on the right page and heard each other out. There’s no love lost. He’s one of the best D-line coaches I ever had," Williams explained.

He added that he was trying to convince the coaches to use more four-man rushes against the Bengals’ offensive line rather than call blitz packages. Joe Burrow was only sacked twice in the game and didn’t throw a single interception. He had three touchdown passes.

Williams had four tackles on the game, including one sack.

Whitecotton has 10 years of NFL coaching experience. He joined the Jets last season when Robert Saleh took over as the head coach. Williams was a Pro Bowl alternate under his guidance in 2021. Whitecotton has three previous NFL stops — San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

New York Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton is shown before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Oct. 24, 2021.

New York Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton is shown before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Oct. 24, 2021. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cincinnati won the game, 27-12.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.