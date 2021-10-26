Jets owner Woody Johnson has 'unwavering, steadfast confidence' in general manager, coach

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson believes the team will turn around sooner rather than later.

During the league’s fall meeting on Tuesday, Johnson said that he has "unwavering, steadfast confidence" in general manager Joe Douglas and first-year head coach Robert Saleh.

Through seven weeks, the Jets have a 1-5 record, and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson leads the league with nine interceptions, but Johnson isn’t worried at all about the future of the organization.

"We will get it right," Johnson said. "Just a very young team with a 22-year-old quarterback. He's seeing things for the first time."

On Sunday, the New England Patriots and rookie QB Mac Jones rolled to a dominating 54-14 victory over the Jets. New York now ranks 32nd in scoring and 29th in points allowed this season.

"Last week (was) frustrating," Johnson said. "But now we turn the page and we're off to the (Cincinnati) Bengals."

Wilson suffered a PCL injury in the loss and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks. On Monday, the Jets acquired veteran Joe Flacco in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is expected to start for the Jets until the BYU product returns to the gridiron.

Since Week 1 of last season, the Jets have a 3-19 record.