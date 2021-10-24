Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Jets vets already looking at trade deadline for new opportunities

The Jets were blown out the Patriots on Sunday

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Jets re-tooled their roster to welcome a new regime and improve upon the 2-14 record from 2020-21. One of the players overlooked on offense is Jamison Crowder: a once-dependable target for former quarterback Sam Darnold until Elijah Moore and Corey Davis’ addition to the offense overshadowed the slot receiver’s role.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching (Nov. 2), Crowder has been asked over leaving the Big Apple — unbothered by trade rumors but also potentially open to a new home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 27: Jamison Crowder #82 of the New York Jets runs with the ball during a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 27: Jamison Crowder #82 of the New York Jets runs with the ball during a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)

"It’s just something that I don’t pay attention to," the veteran receiver said. "Obviously, it’s a part of the business, but my main focus is to come out each day and prepare for this week. That’s just how I do it. I obviously haven’t thought about anything, I just think about coming here and getting ready for Sunday.

"My main focus is to come out here each and every day, give what I can for the team, play my role as a slot receiver and go out there and do what I do on Sundays. That’s what I think about, and that’s just kind of where my mind is at."

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Crowder signed with the Jets in 2019 with a three-year, $28.5 million deal.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 03: Jamison Crowder #82 of the New York Jets in action against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on October 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Titans 27-24 in overtime.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 03: Jamison Crowder #82 of the New York Jets in action against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on October 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Titans 27-24 in overtime. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the contract running out on the 28-year-old receiver, the Jets can hope that a split with the vet will land them some value through the trade block. He recorded 699 receiving yards on 59 catches in 2020.