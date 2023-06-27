Jets’ Tyler Conklin says New York has ‘plenty of room’ for running back Dalvin Cook

The New York Jets have already added a 10-time Pro Bowler to the roster this offseason, and Jets tight end Tyler Conklin believes there’s room to add one more star to the equation.

Conklin joined NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" on Monday and said there is space on the roster for free-agent running back Dalvin Cook as the Jets potentially look to add talent around Aaron Rodgers.

"There’s plenty of room," Conklin said when asked about the Jets possibly adding Cook. "We’ve got room for whoever wants to come help us win a Super Bowl."

Conklin and Cook were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings from 2018 to 2021 before Conklin joined the Jets in free agency in 2022.



"Me and Dalvin were basically lockermates my first couple years, and he was an awesome guy," Conklin continued. "I reached out to him because I was just curious, like, are the rumors true? Is this actually possible?"

Cook was released in June after six productive seasons in Minnesota, with the Vikings saving $9 million in cap space by making the move after June 1.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was previously asked whether the organization had any interest in adding Cook to the roster, and the third-year head coach didn’t rule it out.

"Obviously, we’ll turn the stones over on that one, but again, that would probably be more of a [general manager] Joe [Douglas] question. I’m not sure how the money works on that," Saleh told reporters.

Over the weekend, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson weighed in on potentially playing alongside the four-time Pro Bowl running back.

"Dalvin is cold, man," Wilson said, according to ESPN.

"Obviously, I’d love to add someone of that talent, but the front office is going to make the right decision, and Dalvin got to do what’s best for him," Wilson continued. "I’m just speaking on my love for him and how he plays the game. Obviously, I’d love to play with someone like that."

In his six NFL seasons, Cook has rushed for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns.