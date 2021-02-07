Jets' taking calls on Sam Darnold, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan 'very' interested in young quarterback: reports

The New York Jets are in the mix and fielding calls from other teams expressing interest in quarterback Sam Darnold and one of those teams includes the San Francisco 49ers, reports say.

Sources told ESPN that while the Jets have not turned away calls from teams inquiring about Darnold, they have not made any firm decisions regarding his future in New York.

Among one of the teams reportedly interested are the San Franciso 49ers, according to CBS Sports' NFL writer Jason La Canfora, who said Sunday that head coach Kyle Shanahan is "very high" on Darnold.

"Sources tell me 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan (is) very high on Sam Darnold," La Canfora said. "If that's a match, follow me here, the 49ers would be trading Jimmy Garoppolo, and sources tell me Bill Belichick would love to have a Jimmy G reunion in New England."

La Canfora also noted that the Jets are interested in disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"The Texans are telling teams, 'We're not trading him.' That could change by the draft. I can tell you, the 49ers, the Panthers (are) among the teams very interested in Deshaun Watson, as are the Jets."

Darnold was drafted No. 3 overall in 2018. He’s totaled 8,097 passing yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions across 38 games. The 23-year-old quarterback said in December: "I’ve always said I want to be a Jet for life, but that decision isn’t up to me."