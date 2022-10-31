Jets react to 'costly' roughing the passer penalty: 'It was a terrible call'

Another controversial roughing the passer call has raised concerns in Week 8 of the NFL, this time working against the New York Jets.

During Sunday's 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots, running back Michael Carter’s 84-yard pick-six was called back after defensive end John Franklin-Myers was flagged for roughing the passer.

Head coach Robert Saleh called it a "costly penalty" during his post game presser and said the reason the penalty was called was because Mac Jones was "hit too hard."

"JFM’s got to be better. It doesn’t matter. Do something. It’s 17-3 going into the locker room to 10-6 and they got the ball, lapped us, scored another touchdown – just a critical exchange," he said. "We can say it’s JFM’s fault. We can blame the – it doesn’t matter. It happened. And at the end of the day, we’ve just got to be better."

Quarterback Zach Wilson, who struggled in his first ever 300-yard game, was more direct with his opinion of the call.

"Yeah, it was a terrible call, but that’s football. It happens all the time."

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins called it "a huge, momentum-shifting play."

"No matter when it happens in the game, no matter any of that. Obviously [we] want that play to happen, to stand and be a huge play for us. But [we] can’t dwell on it. It happened right before the half, we’ve still got to come out, we’ve still got a whole other half to play."

Franklin-Myers was more reserved when talking about the call but did admit that he won’t adjust his game.

"As a defensive lineman, the way the league’s going, you can’t play any slower. Whatever, they called it so you gotta live with it," he said. "As a player, I can’t slow down… I have to make plays. That’s my job and that’s their job to call those fouls if they think that’s what it is. They do their job."