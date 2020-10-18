Myles Garrett records sack in first game against Steelers since helmet-swinging incident

Myles Garrett picked up a sack and four tackles for the Cleveland Browns in a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in his first game against the team after last season’s helmet-swinging incident.

Garrett was seen prior to the game talking with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Garrett’s performance wasn’t enough to sway the game in Cleveland’s favor. The Browns allowed 31 points and the offense only put up seven points. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned a Baker Mayfield pass for a touchdown in the first half of the game.

The star defensive end addressed Friday whether his opponents had put the incident behind them going into Sunday.

“We will see when we play. Their (Steelers) Head Coach (HC Mike Tomlin) said they are past it. We are past that as a team. We are just ready to go out there and play ball,” Garrett said.

He said in September he nearly quit football over the incident with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. In the heat of the moment, Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him with it sparking a massive brawl last November. The Browns star was suspended indefinitely and was reinstated in 2020.

He now has seven sacks on the season and 37.5 career sacks.

Garrett has seven or more sacks for the second straight year and the first time a Browns player has ever completed the mark. He also extended his active sacks streak to five, which is tied for most in team history with Anthony Pleasant in 1995 and Reggie Camp in 1984.